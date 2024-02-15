Thursday, February 15, 2024
CBRE Arranges $12.9M Acquisition of The Shops at Mesa Ridge in Fountain, Colorado

by Amy Works

FOUNTAIN, COLO. — CBRE has brokered the purchase of The Shops at Mesa Ridge, a multi-tenant retail property located at 6859-6885 and 6965 Mesa Ridge Parkway in Fountain, a suburb of Colorado Springs. A private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $12.9 million.

Built in 2001, the 29,309-square-foot asset features two multi-tenant buildings that were 95.7 percent occupied at the time of sale. Pizza Hut, ENT Credit Union and Buffalo Wild Wings are three of the 16 current tenants.

Mark Shaffer, Gary Stache, Gerard Poutier and Chris Martin of CBRE Capital Markets Investment Properties represented the buyer in the transaction.

