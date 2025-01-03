Friday, January 3, 2025
Borusan Pipe also owns a production facility across the street from Portside Logistics Center at 4949 Borusan Road in Baytown.
CBRE Arranges 122,963 SF Industrial Lease in Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a 122,963-square-foot industrial lease in Baytown, an eastern suburb of Houston. The site is located within the 258,248-square-foot Building 2 of Portside Logistics Center. Grant Hortenstine and Susan Haysom of CBRE represented the tenant, Borusan Pipe, in the lease negotiations. Tyler Maner and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners, which owns Portside Logistics Center via a joint venture with Principal Asset Management, internally represented the landlord.

