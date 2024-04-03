Wednesday, April 3, 2024
CBRE Arranges $12M Acquisition Loan for Distribution Facility in Southeast Memphis

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — CBRE has arranged a $12 million acquisition loan for a 150,000-square-foot distribution center located at 6325 Global Drive in southeast Memphis. The facility, which features nearly 40,000 square feet of cold storage space, was fully leased to Performance Food Group at the time of financing.

Bob Ybarra, Bruce Francis, Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korinek of CBRE’s Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance team arranged the financing on behalf of the buyer, Pacifica Real Estate Group. The loan was underwritten with a 10-year term and 5.55 percent interest rate. The seller was not disclosed.

