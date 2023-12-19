Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CBRE Arranges $13.5M Construction Loan for Last-Mile Industrial Facility in Billings, Montana

by Amy Works

BILLINGS, MONT. — CBRE has secured a $13.5 million participating construction loan for the development of a last-mile industrial facility in Billings.

Situated on 9.77 acres, the 39,600-square-foot building will feature 32-foot clear heights. Upon completion, a single tenant will occupy the facility on a long-term basis.

Bob Ybarra, Bruce Francis, Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell, Nick Santangelo and Jim Korineck of CBRE Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance negotiated the loan at a fixed interest rate on behalf of the undisclosed client.

