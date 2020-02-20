CBRE Brokers $13.7M Sale of Two Apartment Buildings in Fall River, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Pictured is Border City Mills, a former mill building completed in 1873.

FALL RIVER, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $13.7 million sale of two apartment buildings in Fall River, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Providence. Border City Mills, a former mill building located at 2 Weaver St., was completed in 1873 and converted to a residential use in 1988. The property comprises 107 units and offers a fitness center and pool. River Grove Apartments, located at 4516 North Main St., was built in 1987, comprises 48 units and sits adjacent to Fall River Country Club. Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the seller, First Merchants Group. The team also procured the buyer, Fren Management Co. Inc.