Monday, March 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
20/21 Business Center, a flex property located in Columbia, S.C., comprises three buildings and three vacant land parcels; the property totals 98,386 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeSouth CarolinaSoutheast

CBRE Arranges $13.8M Sale of Flex Property in Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — CBRE has arranged the $13.8 million sale of 20/21 Business Center, a 98,386-square-foot flex property located in Columbia. Red Bank, N.J.-based Denholtz was the buyer. Matt Smith, Patrick Gildea, Robert Hardaway, Aaron Dupree and Marie Diekmann of CBRE represented the seller, CB Equities, in the transaction.

Situated on 17.6 acres, the property — which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale — comprises three buildings and three vacant land parcels. Additional features of the center include interstate visibility and expansion opportunities, as well as 17 dock doors and 10 drive-in doors.

CBRE originally arranged CB Equities’ acquisition of the property in May 2022 for $10.5 million.

You may also like

M2G Ventures Buys 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property...

Vantage Communities Sells 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Burleson,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 29,400 SF...

Intertec Instrumentation Signs 20,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

Centurion Property Group Acquires 770-Bed Student Housing Community...

Wayfair to Open 150,000 SF Store in West...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 181-Unit Self-Storage...

Spartan Purchases Three Northwest Arkansas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling...

Ridgecut Road Breaks Ground on 146,075 SF Spec...