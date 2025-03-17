CBRE Arranges $13.8M Sale of Flex Property in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — CBRE has arranged the $13.8 million sale of 20/21 Business Center, a 98,386-square-foot flex property located in Columbia. Red Bank, N.J.-based Denholtz was the buyer. Matt Smith, Patrick Gildea, Robert Hardaway, Aaron Dupree and Marie Diekmann of CBRE represented the seller, CB Equities, in the transaction.

Situated on 17.6 acres, the property — which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale — comprises three buildings and three vacant land parcels. Additional features of the center include interstate visibility and expansion opportunities, as well as 17 dock doors and 10 drive-in doors.

CBRE originally arranged CB Equities’ acquisition of the property in May 2022 for $10.5 million.