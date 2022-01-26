REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $135M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Community

Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a $135 million loan for the refinancing of The Capstone at Port Imperial, a 360-unit apartment community located across the Hudson River from Manhattan in West New York. Completed in January 2021, the property features studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units, as well as retail space and a 570-space parking deck. Amenities include a pool, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, movie theater and a rooftop lounge. Michael Sherman, Shawn Rosenthal and Jake Salkovitz of CBRE arranged the loan through U.S. Bank on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Veris Residential Inc. and an undisclosed global investment manager.

