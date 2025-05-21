Wednesday, May 21, 2025
The 183,178-square-foot building is situated four miles west of I-75 and 2.5 miles north of I-275.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

CBRE Arranges $13M Sale of Industrial Property in West Chester, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

WEST CHESTER, OHIO — CBRE has arranged the $13 million sale of a 183,178-square-foot industrial property in West Chester near Cincinnati. Located at 9113 LeSaint Drive, the building served as the former headquarters of The O’Gara Group. Built in 1986 and renovated in 2023, the property features seven dock doors and eight drive-in doors on a 10.9-acre site. At the time of sale, the asset was fully occupied by three tenants. Will Roberts, Steve Timmel and Tim Schenke of CBRE represented the seller, TradeLane Properties. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. was the buyer.

