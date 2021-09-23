CBRE Arranges $14.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in Ridgewood, New Jersey

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the $14.3 million sale of The Schoolhouse, a 31-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Ridgewood. The sales price equates to approximately $462,000 per unit. The property was built in stages between 1960 and 1980. Nat Gambuzza and Spencer Beriont of CBRE represented the seller, 158-174 Union Street LLC, in the transaction.