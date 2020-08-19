REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $14.4M Acquisition Financing for Two Seniors Housing Properties in Metro Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Cadence-Living-Aurora-CO

Cadence Living acquired this seniors housing community in Aurora, Colorado.

AURORA AND LAKEWOOD, COLO. — CBRE has arranged $14.4 million in financing for the acquisition of a seniors housing portfolio in Colorado.

The borrower is a joint venture between Cadence Living and a private equity firm. The two communities, located in the Denver suburbs of Aurora and Lakewood, total 152 assisted living units and 35 memory care units.

The joint venture plans to deploy $4 million for improvements to the two communities, the names of which were not disclosed.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Matthew Kuronen of CBRE National Senior Housing arranged the four-year bridge loan with 36 months of interest-only payments and a one-year extension option. The lender is a regional bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  