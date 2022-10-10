CBRE Arranges $14.5M Sale of Tampa Oaks II Office Building

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $14.5 million sale of Tampa Oaks II, a 104,080-square-foot office building located at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. in Tampa. Dale Peterson, Joe Chick, Kristen McFarland Hagen, Courtney Snell and Nick Sharpe of CBRE represented the seller, TerraCap Management, in the transaction. Marc Magliarditi and Travis Landes of CBRE’s Las Vegas office represented the unnamed buyer. Constructed in 2008 by Opus South Corp., Tampa Oaks II’s major tenants include Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., Fieldstone A&E and Home Encounter LLC.