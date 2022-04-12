REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $14.9M Sale of Eastland Apartment Community in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The Eastland

The Eastland is a five-story multifamily building that offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has arranged the $14.9 million sale of The Eastland, a 49-unit apartment community in Nashville. A Virginia-based investor, Cherner Development Group, purchased the property. Brett Carr of CBRE represented the seller, Dallas-based investor Lion Real Estate Group, in the transaction.

The Eastland is a five-story multifamily building that offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. The average unit size is 571 square feet. Completed in 2017, The Eastland features ground floor retail space. Community amenities include a fitness center, lounge and onsite maintenance. The building was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 1035 W. Eastland Ave., the community is situated 10.1 miles from Nashville International Airport and 2.8 miles from downtown Nashville.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  