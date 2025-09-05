Friday, September 5, 2025
The recently signed office leases at The Grove span 75,541 square feet and comprise nearly $25 million in combined value.
CBRE Arranges 14 Office Leases at The Grove in West Raleigh Totaling 75,541 SF

by Abby Cox

RALEIGH, N.C. — CBRE has arranged 14 office leases totaling 75,541 square feet at The Grove, an office redevelopment project located in west Raleigh. Ed Pulliam and John Brewer of CBRE represented the landlord, Chartwell Property Group, in the lease negotiations. The recently signed leases bring the development’s occupancy to 90 percent, comprising nearly $25 million in combined value. The new tenants include Johnnie-O, Christina Valkanoff LLC, Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo LLP, Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Martin Marietta, Elder Research Inc., North Carolina Association of CPAs, W. M. Jordan Co. Inc., The Providence Group, JacobsWyper Architects, Proyco and Ark Royal Wealth Management LLC.

Situated on 11.5 acres, The Grove’s office campus offers 29,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenity space, featuring a self-serve café and bar, library, lounge, golf simulator, conference rooms and workspaces, as well as a fitness center that includes CrossFit stations, an indoor pickleball court, sauna and massage room.

