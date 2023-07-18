CBRE Arranges $142M Sale of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged the $142 million sale of a 272,636-square-foot outpatient facility in Austin that is fully leased to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The two-story building was originally constructed in 2013. Services offered at the clinic include physical therapy, mental health counseling, radiation treatments, prosthetic replacements, cardiology and neurology. Will Pike, Lee Asher, Brian Pfohl, Cyrus Felfeli and Jordan Selbiger of CBRE represented the seller, Health Care Property Advisors, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.