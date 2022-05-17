REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $143M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The pictured property is located in Maple Grove, Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS — CBRE has arranged the sale and recapitalization of an 11-building industrial portfolio totaling nearly 1.4 million square feet in suburban Minneapolis for $143 million. The properties are located in Oakdale, Maplewood, New Hope, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Minneapolis and Roseville. Michael Caprile, Judd Welliver, Ryan Bain, Zachary Graham and Bentley Smith of CBRE represented the seller, Onward Investors, which recapitalized the portfolio with a new capital partner.

