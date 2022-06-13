CBRE Arranges $15.2M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center in Westport, Connecticut

WESTPORT, CONN. — CBRE has arranged a $15.2 million loan for the refinancing of Playhouse Square Shopping Center, a 40,000-square-foot retail property located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Westport. Built in 1972, Playhouse Square was 97 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Mark Fisher and Alex Furnary of CBRE arranged the loan through Union Savings Bank on behalf of the borrower, The HB Nitkin Group, which acquired the asset in 1998.