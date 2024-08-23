CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte Townhomes in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — CBRE has arranged a $15.4 million loan for Stratford Partners’ acquisition of Del Arte Townhomes in Aurora, just east of Denver.

Located at 11135 E. Alameda Ave., Del Arte Townhomes offers 94 one- and two-bedroom apartments with washers/dryers and attached garages. Built in 2001, the community features eight two-story buildings across 6.5 acres.

Scott Peterson, Bill Chiles, Brian Cruz and Colby Matzke of CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team secured a five-year, interest-only agency loan. CBRE’s Shane Ozment, Terrance Hunt, Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt facilitated the sale of the community.