Friday, August 23, 2024
Del-Arte-Townhomes-Aurora-CO
Located at 11135 E. Alameda Ave. in Aurora, Colo., Del Arte Townhomes offers 94 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte Townhomes in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — CBRE has arranged a $15.4 million loan for Stratford Partners’ acquisition of Del Arte Townhomes in Aurora, just east of Denver.

Located at 11135 E. Alameda Ave., Del Arte Townhomes offers 94 one- and two-bedroom apartments with washers/dryers and attached garages. Built in 2001, the community features eight two-story buildings across 6.5 acres.

Scott Peterson, Bill Chiles, Brian Cruz and Colby Matzke of CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team secured a five-year, interest-only agency loan. CBRE’s Shane Ozment, Terrance Hunt, Andy Hellman and Justin Hunt facilitated the sale of the community.

