GREENWICH, CONN. — CBRE has arranged the $15.5 million sale of a 43,985-square-foot boutique office building in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Greenwich. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented the seller, an entity managed by Collins Capital Partners LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, HBN 53 Forest LLC, which is managed by regional owner HB Nitkin. The building was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.