Friday, June 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Safeway anchors Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Oakland.
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

CBRE Arranges $15M Refinancing for Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Oakland, California

by Jeff Shaw

OAKLAND, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged a $15 million loan for the refinancing of Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Oakland. 

Safeway anchors the property, which comprises three buildings with 14 tenant suites. Other tenants at the center include CVS/pharmacy, Peet’s Coffee, Jamba Juice and the UPS Store. 

Originally built in 1963, the property underwent extensive redevelopment in 2019. 

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell and Bob Ybarra of CBRE arranged the non-recourse, 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, a California-based private retail real estate operating company. 

You may also like

San Antonio Regional Hospital Buys Office Complex in...

Wilshire Capital Partners Divests of 70,964 SF Vacant...

NEXGEN Purchases Life Sciences Facility in Newbury Park,...

NAI Brokers $2M Sale of Restaurant Building in...

Cypressbrook Arranges Sale of 25,441 SF Shopping Center...

Baker Katz Acquires 22,241 SF Retail Building in...

Beauty Empire Signs 14,471 SF Retail Lease at...

Three New Retailers to Open Stores at Rice...

Pearlmark Provides $10M Loan for Refinancing of Northern...