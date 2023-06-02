CBRE Arranges $15M Refinancing for Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged a $15 million loan for the refinancing of Lincoln Square Shopping Center in Oakland.

Safeway anchors the property, which comprises three buildings with 14 tenant suites. Other tenants at the center include CVS/pharmacy, Peet’s Coffee, Jamba Juice and the UPS Store.

Originally built in 1963, the property underwent extensive redevelopment in 2019.

Shaun Moothart, Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell and Bob Ybarra of CBRE arranged the non-recourse, 10-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, a California-based private retail real estate operating company.