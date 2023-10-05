CBRE Arranges $16.2M Sale of Landmark on 67th Multifamily Property in Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, ARIZ. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Landmark on 67th, a Class A apartment community in Peoria. LM67 LLC acquired the asset from RET3 LLC for $16.23 million, or $289,857 per unit.

Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE in Phoenix represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.

Located at 9160 N. 67th Ave., Landmark on 67th features 56 two-bedroom/two-bath apartments, each averaging 1,100 square feet. Units offer stainless steel appliances, white shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplashes. Situated on 4.1 acres, the residential units are spread across seven two-story buildings.

Community amenities include a leasing office, swimming pool and spa, cabana-style seating, fitness center, covered playground and dog park.