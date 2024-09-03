CBRE Arranges $16.5M Refinancing for Westbury Square Shopping Center in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — CBRE has arranged a $16.5 million loan for the refinancing of Westbury Square, a 117,689-square-foot shopping center in south Huntsville. Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the financing through Delta Community Credit Union on behalf of the borrower, Branch Properties, which acquired the property in March 2018.

Situated on 11.5 acres about 10 miles south of downtown Huntsville, Westbury Square was 98.5 percent leased at the time of financing to 20 tenants, including T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and pOpshelf.