CBRE Arranges $17.1M Sale of Retail Center in Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Plaza

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $17.1 million sale of Galleria Plaza, a 24,807-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center in Fort Lauderdale. David Donnellan and Patricia Friend of CBRE represented the seller, Sunrise Investment Properties LLC, a Florida-based entity managed by Stiles Corp., in the transaction. The property sold for close to $700 per square foot.

Paul Ahmed and Mackenzie Lampman of CBRE Capital Markets secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Shawnick Galleria LLC, an entity affiliated with a California-based private investor. The long-term, fixed-rate loan was placed through an undisclosed life insurance company.

Galleria Plaza is home to tenants including GEICO, Primo Fine Wines and Downtown Bicycles. The property is shadow-anchored by a separately owned Publix that was not included in the sale. Located at 2414 E Sunrise Blvd., Galleria Plaza is situated about 2.6 miles from downtown Fort Lauderdale, 7 miles from Fort Lauderdale International Airport and 12.5 miles from Hollywood Beach.

