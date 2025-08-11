CBRE Arranges $17.3M Construction Loan for Metro Houston Industrial Project

PASADENA, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a $17.3 million construction loan for Constellation Red Bluff, a 240,041-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The site at 2543 Genoa Red Bluff Road is located on the city’s southeast side, and the development will offer “high clear heights, ample dock-high loading and trailer parking.” Brian Linnihan, Mike Ryan, Richard Henry and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the loan through Texas State Bank. The borrower is Constellation Real Estate Partners. Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.