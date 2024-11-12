Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The refinancing portfolio included Papermill Plaza, a shopping center in Knoxville, Tenn., anchored by Whole Foods Market.
FloridaGeorgiaKentuckyLoansRetailSoutheastTennessee

CBRE Arranges $171.4M Refinancing for Southeast Shopping Center Portfolio

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — CBRE has arranged a $171.4 million loan for the refinancing of an eight-property portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Southeast. The portfolio totals nearly 1.2 million square feet and was 96.6 percent leased at the time of financing to 194 tenants, including Kroger, Publix and Whole Foods Market.

PGIM provided the loan to the borrowers, Branch Properties and Corebridge Real Estate Investors (formerly AIG Global Real Estate). Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the loan, which refinanced the mortgages for shopping centers in Bradenton, Sarasota, Melbourne and Palm Coast, Fla.; Atlanta and Gainesville, Ga.; Lexington, Ky.; and Memphis and Knoxville, Tenn.

You may also like

La Pecora Bianca to Open 11,300 SF Italian...

Pine Forest Properties Receives $30M Loan for Mid-Rise...

Downtown Burbank Completes Second Phase of First Street...

Breeden Construction Delivers 164-Unit Apartment Community in Williamsburg,...

Berkadia Secures $42.5M Loan for Skye at Hunter’s...

Whole Foods to Open 42,024 SF Grocery Store...

Georgia Department of Agriculture Signs 11,129 SF Lease...

Kennedy Wilson Provides $175M Construction Loan for KRE...

New Orleans’ Multifamily Markets Sees Diminishing Impact From...