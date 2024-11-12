CBRE Arranges $171.4M Refinancing for Southeast Shopping Center Portfolio

ATLANTA — CBRE has arranged a $171.4 million loan for the refinancing of an eight-property portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Southeast. The portfolio totals nearly 1.2 million square feet and was 96.6 percent leased at the time of financing to 194 tenants, including Kroger, Publix and Whole Foods Market.

PGIM provided the loan to the borrowers, Branch Properties and Corebridge Real Estate Investors (formerly AIG Global Real Estate). Richard Henry, Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the loan, which refinanced the mortgages for shopping centers in Bradenton, Sarasota, Melbourne and Palm Coast, Fla.; Atlanta and Gainesville, Ga.; Lexington, Ky.; and Memphis and Knoxville, Tenn.