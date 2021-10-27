REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $175M Sale of Suburban Massachusetts Industrial Portfolio

BOSTON — CBRE has arranged the $175 million sale of the Partners Industrial Portfolio, a collection of six buildings totaling 802,194 square feet in various suburban submarkets of Massachusetts. Specifically, the properties are located in Franklin, Andover, Wilmington, Tewksbury, Hopkinton and Auburn. Scott Dragos, Doug Jacoby, Chris Skeffington, Anthony Hayes, Roy Sandeman, Tim Mulhall and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, AEW Capital Management, in the transaction. The buyer was New York City-based Link Logistics Real Estate. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 100 percent leased to eight tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.3 years.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews