CBRE Arranges $181.5M Refinancing for Finery Mixed-Use Development in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has arranged three loans totaling $181.5 million for the refinancing of The Finery, a mixed-use development in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood that comprises The Residences at The Finery and the adjacent T3 Wedgewood Houston office building.

Mike Ryan, Brian Linnihan, Richard Henry, Blake Cohen, J.P. Cordeiro and Taylor Crowder of CBRE arranged the loans on behalf of the borrowers, Hines and Peakline Partners. Oxford Properties Group provided an $118 million loan for The Residences at The Finery, and Tishman Speyer provided a $17.5 million mezzanine loan behind Blue Owl’s $46 million loan for the T3 office building.