CBRE Arranges $18M Sale of Industrial Facility in Trotwood, Ohio

TROTWOOD, OHIO — CBRE has arranged the $18 million sale of a 380,000-square-foot distribution facility located at 1 Modern Way in Trotwood, a suburb of Dayton. Viking Partners purchased the property from Stratacache Inc. CBRE’s Will Roberts, Steve Timmel and Doug Whitten represented the seller. The facility is located just south of Dayton International Airport, offering immediate access to I-75 and I-70. Built in 2008, the development features 12,000 square feet of office space, clear heights ranging from 28 to 30 feet, 32 dock doors, four drive-in doors and rail service via CSX with an interior spur.