CBRE Arranges $19.5M Financing for Harbour Pointe Senior Living in Mukilteo, Washington

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

Harbour Pointe Senior Living in Mukilteo, Wash., features 106 assisted living and memory care units.

MUKILTEO, WASH. — CBRE Senior Housing has arranged $19.5 million in financing for Harbour Pointe Senior Living, a 106-unit assisted living and memory care community in Mukilteo, approximately 25 miles north of downtown Seattle.

Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE Senior Housing arranged the financing on behalf of a joint venture between Capitol Seniors Housing and a large university endowment. Integral Senior Living operates the community.

The community, originally acquired by the owners in 2015, sits directly adjacent to Paine Field, a once-commercial airfield that is now primarily used as a Boeing assembly plant. Home to generations of former Boeing employees, the Harbour Pointe neighborhood is an affluent pocket of Mukilteo with numerous local amenities, including the nearby Harbour Pointe Golf Club.

CBRE Senior Housing originated a seven-year, floating-rate loan with four years of interest-only payments through its Freddie Mac Optigo lending program.

