CBRE Arranges $2.4M Sale of Multifamily Property in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the purchase of a multifamily property in Huntington Beach. A San Diego-based 1031 exchange buyer acquired the asset from a Huntington Beach-based private investor for $2.4 million, or $479,000 per unit.

Located at 7872 Liberty Drive, the two-story, 3,604-square-foot building features five apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. All units feature spacious floorplans with patios or balconies. The property also offers garage parking and a laundry facility. Recent improvements include full renovations to two units, a new central water heater, updated windows, garage doors, exterior paint and landscaping.