CBRE Arranges $2.6M Sale of Single-Tenant Office Building in Las Vegas

Bertoldo, Baker, Carter & Smith Attorneys at Law occupy the 11,604-square-foot office building located at 7408 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of a single-tenant office building located at 7408 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. A private investor acquired the property for $2.6 million.

Bertoldo, Baker, Carter & Smith Attorneys at Law occupy the free-standing, 11,604-square-foot building under a triple-net lease.

Tyler Ecklund, James Griffis, Britney Arredondo and Randy Broadhead of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.