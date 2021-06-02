CBRE Arranges $2.6M Sale of Single-Tenant Office Building in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of a single-tenant office building located at 7408 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. A private investor acquired the property for $2.6 million.
Bertoldo, Baker, Carter & Smith Attorneys at Law occupy the free-standing, 11,604-square-foot building under a triple-net lease.
Tyler Ecklund, James Griffis, Britney Arredondo and Randy Broadhead of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.
