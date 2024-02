LONG BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $2.7 million sale of a multifamily community located at 2203 E. Bermuda St. in Long Beach.

Built in 1985, the apartment building totals 8,364 square feet across eight units.

Dan Blackwell, Trey Mitchell and Jack O’Connor of CBRE represented the California-based, all-cash buyer in the transaction. The seller is also based in California. This marks the first sale of the property since its construction.