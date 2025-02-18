Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Chancellor Square was fully leased at the time of sale to government and publicly traded companies, according to CBRE.
CBRE Arranges $20M Sale of Chancellor Square Industrial Complex in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the $20 million sale of Chancellor Square, an industrial complex spanning 142,069 square feet in Orlando. Boca Raton, Fla.-based Basis Industrial purchased the property from Miami-based B Group Capital Management.

Ronald Rogg of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction, along with Sebastian Barbagallo and Franco Barbagallo of B Group Capital. Anthony Scavo and Ahmad Elayyan represented Basis Industrial internally.

Situated on 23 acres in Orlando’s Central Park area, Chancellor Square comprises three single-story freestanding buildings that feature light industrial, flex and showroom space. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to government and publicly traded companies, according to CBRE.

