CBRE Arranges $21M Sale of Tournament Patio Apartments in Torrance, California

TORRANCE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $21 million sale of Tournament Patio Apartments in the Southern California city of Torrance. JS Bower Foundation sold the property to Good Capital Group.

Situated on 1.7 acres at 4111 W. 239th St., Tournament Patio Apartments features 60 apartments with an average units size of 1,023 square feet. The two-story, garden-style property was built in 1963.

Derrek Ostrzyzek, Anna Kampling, Rachel Parsons, Kenji Thomas and Mike Murphy of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.