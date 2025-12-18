Thursday, December 18, 2025
Situated on 19.4 acres at 2470 Faraday Ave. in Carlsbad, Calif., the property offers 127,200 square feet of industrial research and development and manufacturing space. (Photo credit: Dan Kirksey)
CBRE Arranges $22.1M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Property in Carlsbad, California

by Amy Works

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $22.1 million sale-leaseback of 2470 Faraday Avenue, a 19.4-acre site in Carlsbad. BLT Enterprises acquired the asset from the seller, a global science and technology company. The site includes a 127,200-square-foot industrial research and development and manufacturing facility, which the seller will lease back. The facility features highly specialized lab and research and development space, as well as manufacturing and distribution space. The facility has been owned and operated by the seller since the mid-1970s. Hunter Rowe, Matt Carlson, Michael Longo, Eric Cox, Barbara Perrier, Joe Cesta and Brian Russell of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

