CBRE Arranges $22.8M Refinancing for Trailhead at the Preserve Apartment Complex in Bremerton, Washington

BREMERTON, WASH. — CBRE, on behalf of Sage Homes Northwest, has arranged a $22.8 million loan for the refinancing of Trailhead at Preserve, a new apartment complex located at 1970 N.E. Fuson Road in Bremerton. Built in May 2024, Trailhead at Preserve offers 109 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and private access to nature trails at the Illahee Preserve.

James Bach, Connor Lemley, Regina Wang and Griffin Walker of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance in Seattle represented the borrower in securing a full-term, interest-only bridge loan with a prominent debt fund lender to refinance the borrower’s existing construction loan.