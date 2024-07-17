CBRE Arranges $221.5M Sale of Jersey City Apartment Buildings

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has arranged the $221.5 million sale of Lenox and Quinn Apartments, two adjacent buildings totaling 408 units in Jersey City’s Paulus Hook neighborhood. Built in 2017, Lenox consists of 255 units and includes a 257-space automated parking garage. Quinn was constructed in 2018 and totals 153 units. According to Apartments.com, both properties offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Both properties also house various Class A amenities. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE represented the seller, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Hines Interests.