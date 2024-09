NEW YORK CITY — CBRE has arranged a 22,530-square-foot office lease at 111 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The tenant, beverage provider Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) will relocate its corporate headquarters from 250 Park Avenue to the entire second floor of the 13-story building, which was originally constructed in 1895. Jason Frazier and Jesse de la Rama of CBRE represented Vita Coco in the lease negotiations. The Winter Organization owns the building.