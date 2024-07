WEYMOUTH, MASS. — CBRE has arranged the $23 million sale of Riverway Plaza, a 250,000-square-foot shopping center in Weymouth, a southern suburb of Boston. Lowe’s Home Improvement anchors the center, which sits on 23 acres. Other tenants include Michael’s, Dollar Tree and Staples. Nat Heald and Jordana Roet of CBRE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.