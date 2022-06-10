REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $240M Sale of Florida Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

The sold portfolio spans 2,384 units across 14 properties, including the 160-unit Del Rio in Tampa (pictured).

TAMPA, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 14-property multifamily portfolio in Florida totaling 2,384 units. Michael Regan and Frank Carriera of CBRE represented both the seller, Amzak Capital Management, and the buyers, NorthEnd Equities and Motti Schapira, in the $240 million transaction.

The properties, which were built between the 1970s and 1990s, included:
• Lakeland Manor in Lakeland (376 units)
• Kings Trail in Jacksonville (320 units)
• Bella Mar in Tampa (264 units)
• Rolling Hills in Orlando (240 units)
• Timber Falls in Tampa (184 units)
• Jacksonville Heights in Jacksonville (173 units)
• Del Rio in Tampa (160 units)
• Tanglewood in Eustis (138 units)
• Mount Dora in Mount Dora (132 units)
• Lago Bello in Tampa (120 units)
• North Washington (119 units)
• Brandywyne in Winter Haven (81 units)
• The Landings (60 units)
• Country Place in Winter Haven (18 units)

