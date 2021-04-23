CBRE Arranges 245,159 SF Life Sciences Lease at The Stitch in Metro Raleigh

The Stitch, owned and developed by Equator Capital Management and OCS Holdings, features a 18,000-square-foot indoor amenity center with a fitness center, onsite healthcare provider, coffee bar with food offerings, prep kitchen, private phone booths and quiet gathering areas.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — CBRE | Raleigh has arranged a full-building lease for Invitae Corp. at The Stitch, the former Morrisville Outlet Mall that was converted into a life sciences campus. San Francisco-based Invitae Corp., a medical genetics company, will occupy 245,159 square feet of Class A creative office, research and lab space. The company is expected to create 374 jobs over the next five years for the Raleigh area.

The Stitch, owned and developed by Equator Capital Management and OCS Holdings, features a 18,000-square-foot indoor amenity center with a fitness center, onsite healthcare provider, coffee bar with food offerings, prep kitchen, private phone booths and quiet gathering areas. Outdoor amenities include a yoga lawn, outdoor conference rooms, bocce ball court and walking paths.

Architecture firm Gensler led the project design, and Atlanta-based Choate Construction led the base building construction. John Brewer and Hastings Crockard Jones of CBRE | Raleigh represented the landlord in the lease transaction, and Newmark represented Invitae.