Located in Littleton, Colo., Parkside at Littleton Village features 114 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness center and pet park.
CBRE Arranges $25.4M in Acquisition Financing for Parkside at Littleton Village Apartments in Colorado

by Amy Works

LITTLETON, COLO. — CBRE has facilitated $25.4 million in acquisition financing for Brixton Capital for the purchase of Parkside at Littleton Village, an apartment community at 300 E. Freemont Place in the Denver suburb of Littleton. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2022, the 114-unit community features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, averaging 1,215 square feet. Each unit features high-end finishes including custom cabinets, private balconies or patios, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring. Community amenities include an entertainment and game room, electric vehicle charging stations, a clubhouse, fitness center and pet park.

Scott Peterson, Mark McGovern, Brian Cruz and Colby Matzke of CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance team secured the five-year, interest-only, nonrecourse loan with a national life insurance company.

