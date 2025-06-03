Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Westport-Plaza-Square-Costa-Mesa-CA
Asana Partners recently purchased Westport Plaza & Square, a 39,334-square-foot shopping center located in Costa Mesa, Calif., for $25.7 million.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

CBRE Arranges $25.7M Sale of Shopping Center in Costa Mesa, California

by Amy Works

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $25.7 million sale of Westport Plaza & Square, a 39,334-square-foot shopping center located in Costa Mesa. Built in 1975 and renovated in 2002 and 2018, the center is situated on 13.7 acres. Tenants at the property — which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale — include Plums Café & Catering, Fleur De Lys, Crumbl Cookies, Common Thread, House of Yogurt, Massimo’s Pizza and LaserAway. Westport Plaza & Square has roughly 54 years remaining on its long-term ground lease. Jimmy Slusher, along with Megan Lanni and Shaya Northrup of CBRE’s NRP-West team, represented both the seller, Newport Beach-based Space Investment Partners, and the buyer, Asana Partners, in the transaction.

You may also like

Evergreen Devco Completes Construction of Multi-Tenant Retail Buildings...

Brookline, Rhion Investments to Renovate 778,000 SF Shopping...

WB Pub to Open at Boardwalk Shopping Center...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 104,957 SF Industrial...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 59,252 SF...

Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 41,829 SF...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 236,000 SF Industrial Property...

Adirondack Capital Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Overlook...

Parkway Sells 705,000 SF Industrial Building at Lakeland...