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901-Ocean-Ave-Santa-Monica-CA
Located at 901 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, Calif., the property features 28 apartments, a rooftop deck and ocean views.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Arranges $25.9M Sale of Ocean Avenue Multifamily Property in Santa Monica, California

by Amy Works

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the $25.9 million sale of a multifamily property along Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue corridor. The property at 901 Ocean Ave. sold for $23.5 million, with the buyer assuming approximately $2.4 million in transaction-related obligations. A local private investor acquired the asset in an all-cash transaction.

The sale was completed through a court-supervised receivership overseen by the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. Priscilla Nee and Dan Blackwell of CBRE represented the court-appointed receiver.

Originally constructed in phases between 1961 and 1970, the three-story, 30,954-square-foot building features 28 apartments in an mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Multiple residences offer ocean views and private balconies. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, gated garage parking, a pool, controlled access and multiple lounge areas.

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