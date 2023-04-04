CBRE Arranges $25M Sale of Foothill Village Plaza in Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the $25 million sale of Foothill Village Plaza, an 88,000-square-foot retail center located roughly 40 miles east of Los Angeles in Rancho Cucamonga.

John Read of CBRE represented the seller, Raymond Arjmand of RA Centers, in the transaction. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Chuck E. Cheese, NAPA Auto Parts, Brands for Less and Beauty Club. Tenants at the center also include 10 restaurants.

A local private investor purchased the property.