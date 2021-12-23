REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $26.4M Sale of Industrial Site in Hialeah, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Slated to be completed by Dalfen Industrial in March 2023, North Dade Distribution in Hialeah, Fla., will total 298,354 square feet.

HIALEAH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of North Dade Distribution, a 16.5-acre industrial site under development in Hialeah. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial purchased the site for $26.4 million. Christian Lee, Chris Riley, José Lobón, Amy Julian and Royce Rose of CBRE represented the seller, Coconut Creek, Fla.-based Butters Realty, in the transaction.

Slated to be completed in March 2023, North Dade Distribution will total 298,354 square feet. The rear-load warehouse will feature 32-foot clear heights, a 120-foot truck court, 240-foot building depth, separate ingress and egress access for cars and trucks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Located on the corner of 97th Ave. and 165th St., the site provides access to Interstate 75 and the Florida Turnpike via NW 138th St.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  