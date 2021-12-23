CBRE Arranges $26.4M Sale of Industrial Site in Hialeah, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Slated to be completed by Dalfen Industrial in March 2023, North Dade Distribution in Hialeah, Fla., will total 298,354 square feet.

HIALEAH, FLA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of North Dade Distribution, a 16.5-acre industrial site under development in Hialeah. Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial purchased the site for $26.4 million. Christian Lee, Chris Riley, José Lobón, Amy Julian and Royce Rose of CBRE represented the seller, Coconut Creek, Fla.-based Butters Realty, in the transaction.

Slated to be completed in March 2023, North Dade Distribution will total 298,354 square feet. The rear-load warehouse will feature 32-foot clear heights, a 120-foot truck court, 240-foot building depth, separate ingress and egress access for cars and trucks and an ESFR sprinkler system. Located on the corner of 97th Ave. and 165th St., the site provides access to Interstate 75 and the Florida Turnpike via NW 138th St.