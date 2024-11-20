Wednesday, November 20, 2024
CBRE Arranges $27M in Refinancing for Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Downtown

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — CBRE has secured $27 million in refinancing for the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle Downtown. James Bach, Connor Lemley, Regina Wang and Griffin Walker of CBRE’s Pacific Northwest Debt & Structured Finance team facilitated the five-year, fixed-rate refinancing on behalf of the undisclosed owner.

Located at 700 Fifth Ave. North, the six-story hotel features 199 guest rooms with in-room kitchens. Hotel amenities include free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, laundry facilities, parking, a 24-hour business center and conference spaces. This financing represents the first refinancing of the property in 20 years and follows a significant interior and exterior renovation completed by the owner in 2020.

