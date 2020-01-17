CBRE Arranges $28.2M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Metro Houston
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a $28.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Overture Sugar Land, a 200-unit active adult community in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The community opened in 2017 and features a coffee bar and bistro, pool, yoga studio and access to nature trails. Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan with 18 months of interest-only payments on behalf of the borrower, Greystar. The lender was MF1 Capital, an alliance between Limekiln Real Estate, Berkshire Group and CBRE Capital Markets.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.