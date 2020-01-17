REBusinessOnline

CBRE Arranges $28.2M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Overture Sugar Land in metro Houston is an active adult community with 200 units and an array of lifestyle-oriented amenities.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — CBRE has arranged a $28.2 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Overture Sugar Land, a 200-unit active adult community in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The community opened in 2017 and features a coffee bar and bistro, pool, yoga studio and access to nature trails. Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Adam Mincberg of CBRE arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan with 18 months of interest-only payments on behalf of the borrower, Greystar. The lender was MF1 Capital, an alliance between Limekiln Real Estate, Berkshire Group and CBRE Capital Markets.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020