CBRE Arranges $28.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Media, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

MEDIA, PA. — CRBE has arranged a $28.5 million construction loan for Mi-Place at Media, a 132-unit multifamily project that will be located about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia. The project will consist of three four-story buildings and 245 parking spaces. Amenities will include a lounge, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Matthew Klauer and Cassandra Russell of CBRE arranged the loan through SteepRock Capital on behalf of the sponsor, Fernmoor Homes. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

