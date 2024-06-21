Friday, June 21, 2024
CBRE Arranges 285,362 SF Industrial Lease in Dayton, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DAYTON, N.J. — CBRE has arranged a 285,362-square-foot industrial lease in Dayton, about 20 miles north of Trenton. The tenant, global logistics and fulfillment company Staci Group, is consolidating several locations into a single facility at 10 Sigle Lane. The newly constructed, single-tenant building features a clear height of 40 feet, 36 loading doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and 4,185 square feet of office space. Chad Hillyer, Kevin Dudley, Nicholas Klacik and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented Staci Group in the lease negotiations. Heller Industrial Parks Inc. owns the property.

