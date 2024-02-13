CBRE Arranges 28,857 SF Retail Lease Near Pittsburgh

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA. — CBRE has arranged a 28,857-square-foot retail lease in North Fayette Township, a western suburb of Pittsburgh. The tenant, furniture retailer Arhaus The Loft, will move into its new space at Plaza at the Point shopping center in the second quarter. Herky Pollock and John Jackson of CBRE represented the landlord, Kossman Development Co., in the lease negotiations. Scott Smith of Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis represented the tenant. The deal brings Plaza at the Point to full occupancy.