Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvaniaRetail

CBRE Arranges 28,857 SF Retail Lease Near Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, PA. — CBRE has arranged a 28,857-square-foot retail lease in North Fayette Township, a western suburb of Pittsburgh. The tenant, furniture retailer Arhaus The Loft, will move into its new space at Plaza at the Point shopping center in the second quarter. Herky Pollock and John Jackson of CBRE represented the landlord, Kossman Development Co., in the lease negotiations. Scott Smith of Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis represented the tenant. The deal brings Plaza at the Point to full occupancy.

You may also like

Disney Investment Group Arranges Sale of 189,338 SF...

Chicken N Pickle Breaks Ground on 43,000 SF...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $75.2M Refinancing for Brooklyn...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $13.8M Sale of Two...

Ridgecut Road, Marcus Partners Buy 13,500 SF Industrial...

Moon Rabbit Signs 6,604 SF Office Lease at...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $5.3M Sale of...

Three New Tenants Open Stores at LaCenterra at...

Displayco USA Signs 17,055 SF Industrial Lease in...